Electra Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, Electra has traded up 21.6% against the dollar. One Electra coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge and Novaexchange. Electra has a market capitalization of $4.27 million and approximately $573.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Electra

Electra (CRYPTO:ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,532,066,137 coins and its circulating supply is 28,664,909,584 coins. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Cryptopia, CoinFalcon, Novaexchange, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

