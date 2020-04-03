Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Downgraded to Hold at Benchmark

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) was downgraded by Benchmark to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Aegis dropped their price target on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.63.

Shares of SOLO stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.98.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 98.77% and a negative net margin of 3,960.92%. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electrameccanica Vehicles will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 1,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles.

