Electroneum Price Tops $0.0021 (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptomate, Liquid, Bitbns and Cryptohub. Electroneum has a market cap of $21.37 million and approximately $52,727.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 50.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 121.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,051,754,160 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Liquid, Cryptomate, Kucoin, Bitbns, TradeOgre and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

