Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Sells $2,004,600.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $2,004,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,004,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ EA traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.83. 4,066,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,619,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.17. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $114.13.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102,525 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 615 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Electronic Arts from to in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.96.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

