Eliot Horowitz Sells 21,103 Shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CTO Eliot Horowitz sold 21,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $2,707,725.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 126,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,260,084.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Eliot Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mongodb alerts:

On Monday, March 2nd, Eliot Horowitz sold 16,000 shares of Mongodb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total value of $2,430,080.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Eliot Horowitz sold 16,000 shares of Mongodb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,560,480.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Eliot Horowitz sold 3,000 shares of Mongodb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $420,000.00.

Mongodb stock traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.47. 1,011,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,737. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.05 and its 200-day moving average is $138.57. Mongodb Inc has a 12 month low of $93.81 and a 12 month high of $184.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 66.75% and a negative net margin of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mongodb Inc will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mongodb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,852,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mongodb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,882,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Mongodb by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,542,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,998,000 after purchasing an additional 276,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Mongodb by 39.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 820,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,811,000 after purchasing an additional 233,171 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Mongodb by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,949,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,685,000 after purchasing an additional 172,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Mongodb from $143.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Mongodb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Mongodb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Mongodb from $185.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.62.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.