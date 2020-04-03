Ellaism Price Down 14.3% This Week (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Ellaism has a market cap of $15,712.23 and approximately $25.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ellaism has traded down 14.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.48 or 0.02107358 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00075103 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io.

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.