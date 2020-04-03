Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELOX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

OTCMKTS:ELOX opened at $1.59 on Friday. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELOX. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $50,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 572.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 116,200 shares in the last quarter.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.