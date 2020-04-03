Elysian (ELY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $601,727.00

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Elysian token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, CoinExchange, YoBit and IDEX. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $38,795.21 and approximately $601,727.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.13 or 0.02622432 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00197699 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00047107 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033929 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Elysian Token Profile

Elysian launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely.

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, IDEX, Hotbit, Mercatox, BitForex, YoBit, Liquid and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

