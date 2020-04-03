Elysium Reaches Market Capitalization of $1,192.00 (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 94% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Elysium has a total market capitalization of $1,192.00 and $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the dollar. One Elysium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00602196 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015380 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008165 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000283 BTC.

About Elysium

Elysium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

