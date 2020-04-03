Emercoin Market Capitalization Tops $2.89 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0636 or 0.00000942 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Tux Exchange and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and $7,687.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 90.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00029968 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000356 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 45,402,847 coins. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Crex24, xBTCe, LiteBit.eu, Tux Exchange, Upbit, Livecoin, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

