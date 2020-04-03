Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) CEO Acquires $38,500.00 in Stock

Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) CEO Yutaka Niihara acquired 30,800 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00.

Yutaka Niihara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 30th, Yutaka Niihara purchased 19,200 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $25,728.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Yutaka Niihara purchased 7,200 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $11,592.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Yutaka Niihara acquired 42,850 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $72,845.00.

On Thursday, March 5th, Yutaka Niihara bought 23,750 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $38,237.50.

On Friday, February 21st, Yutaka Niihara bought 48,000 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $90,720.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Yutaka Niihara purchased 22,750 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $39,130.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Yutaka Niihara acquired 31,100 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $54,425.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Yutaka Niihara bought 18,800 shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $31,960.00.

EMMA traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $134.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Emmaus Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emmaus Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older; NutreStore L-glutamine powder; and AminoPure, a nutritional supplement.

