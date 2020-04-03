Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $24.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Emmaus Life Sciences an industry rank of 30 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emmaus Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

EMMA traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47. Emmaus Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76.

In other news, CEO Yutaka Niihara purchased 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $31,960.00. Insiders have purchased 240,550 shares of company stock valued at $405,244 over the last 90 days. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older; NutreStore L-glutamine powder; and AminoPure, a nutritional supplement.

