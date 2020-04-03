Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Nexus Investment Management Inc.

Nexus Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 667,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,995 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises approximately 3.4% of Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $19,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,909,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 164,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 133,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 12.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 313,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 35,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,077,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,628,305. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.07.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

