Endor Protocol (EDR) Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $291,462.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Endor Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including Coinall, BitForex, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.54 or 0.01002142 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00047248 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001876 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007853 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 88.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,377,508,647 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Coinsuper, DEx.top, Upbit, BitForex, IDEX, Coinall, Kucoin, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

