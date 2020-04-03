Energi Trading Up 35.3% Over Last 7 Days (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $2.10 or 0.00031113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last week, Energi has traded 35.3% higher against the dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $57.98 million and $1.62 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014818 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.95 or 0.02650711 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00196950 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00047237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034139 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Energi

Energi launched on April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 27,602,494 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

Energi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.