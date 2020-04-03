ENI (ENI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ENI (ETR: ENI) in the last few weeks:

4/2/2020 – ENI was given a new €13.00 ($15.12) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – ENI was given a new €13.50 ($15.70) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – ENI was given a new €9.00 ($10.47) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – ENI was given a new €11.00 ($12.79) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – ENI was given a new €6.00 ($6.98) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – ENI was given a new €9.30 ($10.81) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – ENI was given a new €10.75 ($12.50) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – ENI was given a new €10.00 ($11.63) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – ENI was given a new €8.05 ($9.36) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – ENI was given a new €9.50 ($11.05) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – ENI was given a new €9.40 ($10.93) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – ENI was given a new €13.50 ($15.70) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – ENI was given a new €13.00 ($15.12) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – ENI was given a new €11.00 ($12.79) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – ENI was given a new €16.00 ($18.60) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – ENI was given a new €12.00 ($13.95) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – ENI was given a new €17.00 ($19.77) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – ENI was given a new €14.75 ($17.15) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – ENI was given a new €15.00 ($17.44) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – ENI was given a new €20.00 ($23.26) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – ENI was given a new €15.00 ($17.44) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – ENI was given a new €17.00 ($19.77) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – ENI was given a new €20.00 ($23.26) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – ENI was given a new €16.00 ($18.60) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – ENI was given a new €14.75 ($17.15) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ENI stock opened at €9.83 ($11.43) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of €12.86. Eni SpA has a 52 week low of €6.28 ($7.31) and a 52 week high of €16.02 ($18.63). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.98. The stock has a market cap of $33.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.70.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

