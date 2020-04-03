Enigma Market Capitalization Reaches $9.23 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Enigma token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001827 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Upbit, Hotbit and Huobi. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $9.23 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.30 or 0.01012002 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047584 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000843 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Tidex, Binance, Upbit, Huobi, Hotbit, Kyber Network, ABCC, Mercatox, Bittrex, OKEx, AirSwap, HitBTC and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

