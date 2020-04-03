Enjin Coin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.01 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $73.79 million and approximately $5.01 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. One Enjin Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0906 or 0.00001338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including AirSwap, Livecoin, Coinrail and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Enjin Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014829 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.44 or 0.02636837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00198607 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047359 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034165 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 814,772,129 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjincoin.io. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kucoin, IDEX, Livecoin, Liqui, Cobinhood, AirSwap, Upbit, Bittrex, Binance, Cryptopia, Coinrail, Kyber Network, Tidex, COSS, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.