EnterCoin (ENTRC) Hits Market Capitalization of $6,224.59

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One EnterCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including Instant Bitex and Crex24. Over the last week, EnterCoin has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. EnterCoin has a market capitalization of $6,224.59 and $7.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EnterCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00052644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000709 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $301.59 or 0.04484271 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00067275 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036861 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014920 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010282 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003438 BTC.

EnterCoin Token Profile

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a token. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,191,164 tokens. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net.

EnterCoin Token Trading

EnterCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EnterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.