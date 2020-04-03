Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Enviva Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup cut Enviva Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James raised Enviva Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Enviva Partners from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carlyle Group Inc. grew its stake in Enviva Partners by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 12,744,020 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $475,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,295 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Enviva Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Enviva Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Enviva Partners by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Enviva Partners by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 115,903 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Enviva Partners stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.25. Enviva Partners has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $39.30. The stock has a market cap of $919.30 million, a PE ratio of -47.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Enviva Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $200.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Enviva Partners will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

