EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.69% from the company’s current price.

EOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $118.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.27. 5,327,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,414,905. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $107.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.84.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

