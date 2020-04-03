EOS (EOS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.82 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. EOS has a market cap of $2.15 billion and approximately $2.82 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EOS has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.33 or 0.00034636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Coinone, Gate.io and Coinrail.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,018,185,915 coins and its circulating supply is 921,485,903 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, COSS, Bitfinex, DigiFinex, Rfinex, Kraken, C2CX, DOBI trade, Neraex, ChaoEX, RightBTC, Coinrail, CoinExchange, LBank, Kuna, Instant Bitex, Coindeal, Tidex, EXX, Bibox, ZB.COM, IDAX, CPDAX, Exrates, Upbit, WazirX, Bilaxy, Bit-Z, Cobinhood, BtcTrade.im, Ovis, QBTC, OEX, CoinEx, DragonEX, Hotbit, Binance, BigONE, HitBTC, Mercatox, YoBit, Tidebit, Coinone, CoinBene, CoinTiger, Gate.io, Bithumb, BCEX, OKEx, Fatbtc, IDCM, Zebpay, Cryptopia, GOPAX, Vebitcoin, Koinex, Huobi, Coinbe, Poloniex, Coinsuper, ABCC, TOPBTC, BitMart, BitFlip, Kucoin, Bitbns, OpenLedger DEX, Livecoin, Exmo, Liqui and Cryptomate. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.