Equal (EQL) 1-Day Volume Tops $310.00

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Equal token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and DDEX. During the last week, Equal has traded 56.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Equal has a market capitalization of $162,853.79 and $310.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Equal alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.55 or 0.02638417 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00199435 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047336 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034186 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Equal Token Profile

Equal’s launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,333,650 tokens. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken. Equal’s official website is www.equaltoken.io.

Buying and Selling Equal

Equal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Equal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.