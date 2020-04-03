Equitable (EQH) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Equitable (NYSE: EQH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/1/2020 – Equitable had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $30.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Equitable was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00.

3/24/2020 – Equitable was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/20/2020 – Equitable was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00.

3/19/2020 – Equitable was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

3/17/2020 – Equitable had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Equitable was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/6/2020 – Equitable was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

EQH opened at $13.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.69. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.37%.

In other Equitable news, Director George Stansfield bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $26,025.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson bought 12,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $194,326.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 59,475 shares of company stock worth $868,606. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at about $764,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Equitable by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 126,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,182 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 365.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 451,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 354,545 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Equitable by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,923,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,753,000 after buying an additional 546,887 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

