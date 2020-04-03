Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Match Group Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Match Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Match Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $547.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.85 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 26.07%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MTCH. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Match Group from to in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Match Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Match Group from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.39.

Match Group stock opened at $62.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.42. Match Group has a 52-week low of $44.74 and a 52-week high of $95.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $11,011,273.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 207,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,877,669.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

