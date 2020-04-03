Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Akari Therapeutics PLC’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) – B. Riley issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Akari Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.25).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akari Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Akari Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.

AKTX stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.28. 65,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,063. Akari Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $5.04. The company has a market cap of $20.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of -1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 36,301 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Akari Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 185.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 20,232 shares during the last quarter. 14.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.