Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Altair Engineering Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Altair Engineering in a report released on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair analyst B. Suri now expects that the software will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). William Blair also issued estimates for Altair Engineering’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

ALTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Altair Engineering has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $23.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Altair Engineering has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $43.28. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -213.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.06.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $123.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 3,846.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the software’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the software’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,894 shares of the software’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,463 shares of the software’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $139,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Christ Revocable Trust sold 80,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $3,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,443 shares of company stock worth $3,298,335. 29.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.