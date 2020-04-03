Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Citigroup Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Citigroup in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on C. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.98.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.11. 4,558,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,525,468. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $82.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

