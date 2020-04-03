Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 3rd (AAP, ABT, AEM, ARCO, ASGN, BDN, BP, BRY, BSET, BXP)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, April 3rd:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $180.00 to $135.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts Inc alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $88.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $56.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) had its price target cut by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $84.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BP (NYSE:BP) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $31.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $3.00 to $2.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $5.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $111.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $350.00 to $150.00. They currently have a market underperform rating on the stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $11.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $43.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $41.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $13.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $238.00 to $222.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $21.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $22.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $45.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $6.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) had its price target trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $60.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $103.00 to $107.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $76.00 to $71.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $47.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €15.50 ($18.02) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $13.00 to $12.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) had its target price trimmed by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $19.00 to $8.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $51.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $16.00 to $15.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $38.00 to $41.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $86.00 to $71.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $43.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) was given a SEK 190 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $30.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $254.00 to $253.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $32.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $92.00 to $76.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $46.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $40.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $20.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $3.50 to $2.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $19.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $113.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $37.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $23.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $34.00 to $30.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $475.00 to $400.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $16.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $18.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $29.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $42.00 to $20.00. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc currently has a positive rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $40.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc from $50.00 to $35.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rational (FRA:RAA) was given a €430.00 ($500.00) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $10.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $10.00 to $5.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $30.00 to $19.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $44.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $151.00 to $126.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target cut by Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $40.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a negative rating on the stock.

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $36.00 to $28.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) had its target price lowered by Barrington Research from $20.00 to $15.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was given a $380.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc from $18.00 to $21.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $37.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $35.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $56.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target lowered by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $58.00 to $42.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $100.00 to $93.00. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $52.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $24.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $20.00 to $18.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €47.00 ($54.65) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.