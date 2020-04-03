Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 3rd (AAP, ABT, AEM, ARCO, ASGN, BDN, BP, BRY, BSET, BXP)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, April 3rd:
Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $180.00 to $135.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $88.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $56.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) had its price target cut by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $84.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
BP (NYSE:BP) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $31.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $3.00 to $2.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $5.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $111.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $350.00 to $150.00. They currently have a market underperform rating on the stock.
Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $11.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $43.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $41.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $13.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $238.00 to $222.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.
CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $21.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $22.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $45.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $6.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.
Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) had its price target trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $60.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $103.00 to $107.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $76.00 to $71.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $47.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €15.50 ($18.02) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $13.00 to $12.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) had its target price trimmed by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $19.00 to $8.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $51.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $16.00 to $15.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $38.00 to $41.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $86.00 to $71.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $43.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) was given a SEK 190 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $30.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $254.00 to $253.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $32.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $92.00 to $76.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $46.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $40.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $20.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $3.50 to $2.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $19.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $113.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $37.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $23.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $34.00 to $30.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $475.00 to $400.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $16.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $18.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $29.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $42.00 to $20.00. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc currently has a positive rating on the stock.
PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $40.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc from $50.00 to $35.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Rational (FRA:RAA) was given a €430.00 ($500.00) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $10.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $10.00 to $5.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.
Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $30.00 to $19.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.
SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $44.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $151.00 to $126.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target cut by Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $40.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a negative rating on the stock.
AT&T (NYSE:T) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $36.00 to $28.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) had its target price lowered by Barrington Research from $20.00 to $15.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was given a $380.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.
Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc from $18.00 to $21.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $37.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $35.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $56.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target lowered by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $58.00 to $42.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $100.00 to $93.00. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc currently has a positive rating on the stock.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $52.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $24.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $20.00 to $18.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €47.00 ($54.65) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
