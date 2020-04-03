Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 3rd (ABBN, AT1, AZN, BMW, BP, DAI, DCC, DGE, ENI, EVK)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, April 3rd:

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 22 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €5.90 ($6.86) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) was given a €61.00 ($70.93) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BP (LON:BP) was given a GBX 475 ($6.25) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €39.00 ($45.35) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DCC (LON:DCC) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 8,312 ($109.34) to GBX 8,963 ($117.90). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 2,150 ($28.28) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €9.50 ($11.05) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €20.00 ($23.26) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Total (EPA:FP) was given a €41.00 ($47.67) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Grenke (ETR:GLJ) was given a €75.00 ($87.21) target price by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €1.50 ($1.74) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €63.00 ($73.26) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 275 ($3.62). Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RDI Reit (LON:RDI) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 75 ($0.99). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 1,750 ($23.02) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €109.00 ($126.74) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Saga (LON:SAGA) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 25 ($0.33). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Siemens (FRA:SIE) was given a €117.00 ($136.05) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €59.80 ($69.53) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

