Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 3rd (ABF, ASCL, BA, ENOG, ESNT, FSTA, GPOR, IAG, IOM, JOUL)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, April 3rd:

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Get Associated British Foods plc alerts:

Ascential (LON:ASCL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Ascential (LON:ASCL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Energean Oil & Gas (LON:ENOG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Essentra (LON:ESNT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) had its add rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) had its under review rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Iomart Group (LON:IOM) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Joules (LON:JOUL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Klepierre SA is a real estate investment trust. The company provides shopping center property primarily in Europe. It also offers development, rental, property and asset management services. Klepierre SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Konica Minolta Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of imaging products including printers, lenses, and display materials. Its technologies business is in charge of the global deployment of office equipment, centering on multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), laser printers and digital printing systems. Its optics business offers high-value-added plastic and glass molded lenses, glass substrates for hard disk drives and display materials. Its healthcare business offers digital imaging technology. Its Sensing business provides customers with the products they need for precise measurements. Industrial Inkjet business offers high-performance printheads, multi-function inks, print units for label printing, and textile printing systems. Its Planetarium business is a comprehensive manufacturer of planetariums, from development and production of planetariums and projectors to show production and theater management. Konica Minolta Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lenovo Group Limited is a personal technology company. The Company is dedicated to building PCs and mobile internet devices. Lenovo’s business is built on product innovation, a highly-efficient global supply chain and strong strategic execution. Formed by Lenovo Group’s acquisition of the former IBM Personal Computing Division, the company develops, manufactures and markets reliable, high-quality, secure and easy-to-use technology products and services. Its product lines include legendary Think-branded commercial PCs and Idea-branded consumer PCs, as well as servers, workstations, and a family of mobile internet devices, including tablets and smart phones. Lenovo has major research centers in Yamato, Japan; Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, China; and Raleigh, North Carolina. Lenovo Group Limited is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. “

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spark Networks is a leading provider of online personals in the United States and internationally. Our comprehensive, user-friendly websites offer convenient and safe places for likeminded singles to connect. Many of these connections lead to long term relationships and quite often marriage. “

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies to treat the mitochondrial dysfunction associated with genetic mitochondrial diseases and many common age-related diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes Elamipretide, SBT-20 and SBT-272 which are in clinical stage. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is based in Newton, Massachusetts. “

M&G (LON:MNG) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MID PENN BANCORP, INC. is a one-bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Materion Corporation, formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries is engaged in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials in the United States and internationally. Products offered by the Company comprise precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems. Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. “

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NBT BANCORP INC. is a one bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

Ryanair (LON:RYA) had its under review rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

TT Electronics (LON:TTG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Tyman (LON:TYMN) had its add rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Tyman (LON:TYMN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

XP Power (LON:XPP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.