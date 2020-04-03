Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 3rd (ALV, APTX, ASML, AXTA, BFC, BFST, BHP, BMTC, BTLCY, CARR)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, April 3rd:

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aptinyx Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of NYX-2925, NYX-783 and NYX-458 which are in clinical stage. Aptinyx Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a global coatings company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. The company offers waterborne and solvent borne coatings; liquid and powder coatings; and liquid coatings. It provides a range of performance and transportation coatings for manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles, the refinish aftermarket and for many industrial applications. The Company’s products and services include paint, color matching tools, application technologies and customer training, support and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “

Bank First National (NYSE:BFC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Business First Bancshares Inc. provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses. Its services includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, consumer loans, commercial and non-profit checking, commercial interest checking, business sweep investment, essential business checking, business value checking accounts, business loans, cash management and merchant processing and other services. The company operates primarily in Baton Rouge, Brusly, Covington, Denham Springs, Erwinville, Gonzales, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Port Allen, Zachary and Lake Charles, Louisiana as well as Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares Inc. is based in Clayton, United States. “

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “The Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. “

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $4.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Cfra. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Tigress Financial.

Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Maxim Group. Maxim Group currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James to a hold rating. They currently have $8.00 target price on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $49.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

