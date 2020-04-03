Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April, 3rd (AKZOY, ANF, BNKXF, CABGY, CBT, CEO, CTTAY, EMBVF, ETN, FSV)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, April 3rd:

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a sell rating to a buy rating.

Get Akzo Nobel NV alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a buy rating. B. Riley currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from an underperform rating to a buy rating.

CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $31.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00.

CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an underperform rating to a hold rating.

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Arca Continental SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $92.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $98.00.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

HEXAGON AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc currently has $93.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $100.00.

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from an underperform rating to a hold rating.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a hold rating to a buy rating.

KUMBA IRON OR/S (OTCMKTS:KIROY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $205.00 price target on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $210.00 target price on the stock.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc currently has $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) was upgraded by analysts at Panmure Gordon from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $100.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $102.00.

ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $81.00 target price on the stock.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “PDS Biotechnology Corp. is an immuno-oncology company. It is focused on developing a pipeline of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, cancer and other cancers. The company’s products are based on the proprietary Versamune(R) platform technology, which activates and directs the human immune system. PDS Biotechnology Corp, formerly known as Edge Therapeutics Inc., is based in Berkeley Heights, United States. “

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Anaplan, Inc. develops and publishes a cloud platform for business applications. The Company offers a platform which allow business users to build and maintain strategic, operational and business planning and performance management. Anaplan, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Douglas Dynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells snow and ice control equipment for light trucks, which is comprised of snowplows and sand and salt spreaders, and related parts and accessories. The Company sells its products under the WESTERN(R), FISHER(R) and BLIZZARD(R) brands through a distributor network, primarily consisting of truck equipment distributors located throughout the Midwest, East and Northeast regions of the United States as well as all provinces of Canada. It sells its products primarily to professional snowplowers who are contracted to remove snow and ice from commercial, municipal and residential areas. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) was upgraded by analysts at Panmure Gordon from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. develops, manufactures and sells cosmetics and related products primarily in Japan and internationally. It offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods and fashion items. The company’s brand portfolio includes Jurlique, H2O, POLA, ORBIS, ORLANE, THREE and Decencia. POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. “

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Proto Labs, Inc. is an online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. It produces CNC machined and injection molded plastic parts. Proto Labs targets their services to product developers who use three-dimensional computer-aided design to develop products across a diverse range of end-markets. The Company has locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, France, and Spain. Proto Labs, Inc. is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota. “

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “People’s Utah Bancorp is a bank holding company which provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It offers deposit services, commercial, personal and mortgage loans, mobile and Internet banking services; automatic teller machine services as well as business cash management services. The company serves businesses, professional firms, real estate developers, residential home builders, high net-worth individuals, investors and other customers. People’s Utah Bancorp is headquartered in American Fork, Utah. “

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $35.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $39.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a sell rating to a hold rating. Deutsche Bank AG currently has $43.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $51.00.

XP (NYSE:XP) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.