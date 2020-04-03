Era Swap Market Cap Hits $669,851.18 (ES)

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Era Swap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000490 BTC on popular exchanges. Era Swap has a market cap of $669,851.18 and approximately $624,272.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Era Swap has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Era Swap alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00052011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $301.18 or 0.04468702 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00066502 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00036623 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006127 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014798 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010546 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Era Swap Profile

Era Swap is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 1,307,190,876 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,245,976 tokens. The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life.

Era Swap Token Trading

Era Swap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Era Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Era Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Era Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Era Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.