Espers (ESP) Trading 1% Lower Over Last Week

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Espers has a market cap of $396,868.90 and $10.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Espers has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One Espers coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin and Cryptohub.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Espers alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.54 or 0.01001725 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00044154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00029473 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00172324 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007142 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000475 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00072608 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Espers Profile

ESP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Espers’ official website is espers.io. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Espers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Espers and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.