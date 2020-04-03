Essentia (ESS) Market Cap Tops $243,134.89

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 56.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Essentia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, CoinBene and Hotbit. In the last week, Essentia has traded up 74.5% against the US dollar. Essentia has a total market cap of $243,134.89 and $19,793.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00052744 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000706 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.17 or 0.04491744 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00067678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036868 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014842 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010588 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Essentia Token Profile

Essentia (ESS) is a token. It was first traded on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,941,362 tokens. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, CoinBene, IDEX, BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

