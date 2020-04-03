Eterbase Coin (XBASE) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Eterbase Coin has a market cap of $631,276.34 and approximately $36,023.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Eterbase Coin has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One Eterbase Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, CoinTiger, LATOKEN and Escodex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Eterbase Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00052451 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000711 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.40 or 0.04453725 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00067093 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036914 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014808 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010543 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Profile

Eterbase Coin (CRYPTO:XBASE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,921,844 tokens. The official message board for Eterbase Coin is medium.com/@ETERBASE. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE. Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com.

Buying and Selling Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, P2PB2B, DDEX, Coinlim, LATOKEN, CoinTiger, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eterbase Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eterbase Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eterbase Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.