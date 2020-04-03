Ether Zero Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $62,005.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, Cryptopia, Hotbit and DigiFinex. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 8% against the US dollar. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $62,005.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 210,824,034 coins and its circulating supply is 168,794,621 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero.

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, EXX, Cryptopia and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

