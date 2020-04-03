Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Up 1.9% Over Last Week

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $591.16 million and $1.36 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $5.08 or 0.00075566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, Bitsane, BCEX and OKCoin International.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.94 or 0.02110346 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BTC Trade UA, Binance, Bithumb, ChaoEX, Bitfinex, BigONE, OKCoin International, Liquid, Coinnest, Instant Bitex, RightBTC, BitForex, Crex24, Poloniex, Coinsuper, Bibox, Bitsane, FCoin, Bit-Z, BTC-Alpha, Coinroom, Upbit, Exrates, C2CX, Coinut, CoinTiger, Bitbns, QBTC, Gate.io, Bittrex, C-CEX, CoinEgg, Gatehub, EXX, HitBTC, HBUS, OKEx, Kraken, Stocks.Exchange, Korbit, LiteBit.eu, Huobi, YoBit, ZB.COM, Koineks, Coinbase Pro, Indodax, Cryptomate, BCEX, CoinExchange, BTC Markets, CoinBene, Exmo, BtcTrade.im, LBank, CoinEx, Kucoin, Coinhub, CPDAX, ABCC, Coinone and Ovis. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

