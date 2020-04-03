Etherparty (FUEL) Trading Down 8.9% Over Last Week

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and $141,783.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherparty token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, Binance and ACX. Over the last week, Etherparty has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.95 or 0.02611565 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00197417 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00047072 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033952 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty. The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com.

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, ACX, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

