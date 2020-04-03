Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target reduced by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $64.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ETSY. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Etsy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded Etsy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Etsy from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $34.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. Etsy has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $71.80.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.89 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 19,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $991,550.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 39,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 34,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,643,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,163,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,418 shares of company stock worth $11,683,665 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Etsy by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,343,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,153,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 31,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

