EUNO (EUNO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $4,606.00

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a total market cap of $120,406.28 and approximately $4,606.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000598 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001149 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 36,217,313 coins and its circulating supply is 33,252,607 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

