EURBASE Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.52 Million (EBASE)

EURBASE (CURRENCY:EBASE) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One EURBASE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00012657 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EURBASE has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. EURBASE has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and $865.00 worth of EURBASE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00072764 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00344854 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000892 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00046738 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00011432 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009525 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001693 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About EURBASE

EURBASE (CRYPTO:EBASE) is a token. EURBASE’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,882,211 tokens. The official website for EURBASE is eurbase.com. EURBASE’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE/eurbase-ebase-34393c.

EURBASE Token Trading

EURBASE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EURBASE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EURBASE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EURBASE using one of the exchanges listed above.

