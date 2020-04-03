Euronav Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 3,135 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 120% compared to the average daily volume of 1,424 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded Euronav from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Euronav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,800,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its holdings in Euronav by 304.1% during the 4th quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 3,552,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,811 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,748,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 391.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 275,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 219,490 shares in the last quarter. 37.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EURN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.43. 1,920,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,464,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.55. Euronav has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $13.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $320.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.27 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 12.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Euronav will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

