Eva Cash Price Up 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (EVC)

Eva Cash (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Eva Cash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including EtherFlyer, Coinlim and Altilly. In the last week, Eva Cash has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. Eva Cash has a market cap of $1,897.20 and $22.00 worth of Eva Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Eva Cash alerts:

Eva Cash Token Profile

Eva Cash (CRYPTO:EVC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Eva Cash’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,000 tokens. Eva Cash’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io. Eva Cash’s official website is theevacash.com.

Buying and Selling Eva Cash

Eva Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlim, Altilly and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eva Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eva Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eva Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

