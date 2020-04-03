EvenCoin (EVN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $415,972.00

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. EvenCoin has a market cap of $296,495.84 and $415,972.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. One EvenCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00073898 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00344689 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000898 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047860 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014005 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010155 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012722 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001691 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (EVN) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org.

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

