EventChain (EVC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2,956.00

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. EventChain has a market cap of $87,811.06 and approximately $2,956.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EventChain has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar. One EventChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00052451 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000711 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.40 or 0.04453725 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00067093 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036914 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014808 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010543 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003411 BTC.

About EventChain

EventChain (EVC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io.

Buying and Selling EventChain

EventChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

