EverGreenCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $175,295.82 (EGC)

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, EverGreenCoin has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One EverGreenCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex and Cryptopia. EverGreenCoin has a total market cap of $175,295.82 and $25.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.04 or 0.01005993 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00045186 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00029231 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00174782 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007251 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000433 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00072551 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About EverGreenCoin

EGC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,243,655 coins. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EverGreenCoin is evergreencoin.org.

Buying and Selling EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverGreenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EverGreenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

