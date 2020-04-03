Everus (EVR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $337.00

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Everus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges including $5.60, $50.98, $24.43 and $20.33. Everus has a total market capitalization of $7.85 million and $337.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Everus has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everus Coin Profile

Everus (CRYPTO:EVR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,601,855 coins. The official website for Everus is everus.org. The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everus

Everus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $50.98, $51.55, $5.60, $20.33, $24.43, $13.77, $7.50, $33.94, $10.39, $24.68 and $18.94. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

