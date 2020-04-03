Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evolution Mining in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

OTCMKTS:RMGGF opened at $0.52 on Friday. Evolution Mining has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79.

Evolution Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining Limited engages in the mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

